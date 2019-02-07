Report: Anthony Davis Has the Knicks and Lakers on ‘Equal Footing’

by February 07, 2019
351

Anthony Davis would reportedly be equally happy to land in New York or Los Angeles once New Orleans finally trades him.

The Lakers and Knicks are said to be on “equal footing” when it comes to potential destinations for the 25-year-old superstar.

New Orleans has so far rebuffed the Lakers’ offers for AD.

Per The NY Times:

Anthony Davis has the Knicks on equal footing with the Los Angeles Lakers as he considers what teams he would be willing to join on a long-term deal after securing a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, according to two people with knowledge of Davis’s thinking.

A trade to any team did not appear imminent Wednesday night, as Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline drew near. But Davis’s recent request to be traded did not include a demand that the move happen before the deadline, according to the people, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

The Knicks, who unsuccessfully attempted to interest New Orleans in a [Kristaps] Porzingis-headlined trade for Davis last month, could still make offers for Davis up to Thursday’s deadline. But they might fare better after the draft lottery in May, when the Knicks’ position in the June 20 draft is cemented.

