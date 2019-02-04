Report: Anthony Davis Willing to Sign Long-Term With a ‘Handful’ of Teams, Not Boston

by February 04, 2019
1,845

In the latest Anthony Davis news, the New Orleans Pelicans have been made aware of “a handful” of teams that Davis would be willing to sign long-term with upon a trade with Boston not on that list, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The news comes after Anthony Davis Sr said he wouldn’t want his son to play for Boston after they traded Isaiah Thomas.

It has now become the Wild Wild West for Davis ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the teams Davis would sign long-term with are the Lakers, Knicks, Bucks and Clippers.

SLAM Fam, which team would you like to see AD sign with?

