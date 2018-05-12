Lloyd Pierce Agrees To Become New Head Coach Of Atlanta

Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce has agreed to become the new head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, the team announced on Friday.

OFFICIAL: We have reached an agreement in principle with Lloyd Pierce to become our new head coach!#TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/ANAkXMI5ht — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) May 11, 2018

According to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, Pierce, 42, will sign a four-year deal with three years guaranteed:

Pierce’s deal with Hawks is three years guaranteed, plus a team option for a fourth, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/QQbCRSCpPp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 11, 2018

Here’s what general manager Travis Schlenk had to say about the hire, per the press release:

“As we set out to find a new head coach for our team, it was critically important to find a dynamic teacher who could connect with and develop our young core while instilling the culture and high standards we feel are necessary in a successful program. Lloyd Pierce checks every box, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him leading the Atlanta Hawks into the future.”

Over the last 11 seasons, Pierce has been an assistant with Cleveland, Golden State, Memphis, and Philadelphia.

