Report: Ayton and Bagley Going No. 1 and No. 2 in the NBA Draft

by June 21, 2018
482

Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley are reportedly a lock to go first and second in the NBA Draft, per Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania.

If this report holds to form, Ayton, who averaged 20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game at Arizona, would be heading to the Phoenix Suns. Bagley, who put up 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per contest at Duke, will play for the Sacramento Kings.

RELATED: Peep the Invite List for the 2018 NBA Draft Green Room 👀

    
