Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Washington for dehydration on Friday, according to TMZ Sports. He was kept overnight for observation, but released on Saturday.

Thank you everyone for the kind thoughts, yes I was taken to the hospital last night & as my wife likes to remind me I don’t drink enough. On my way home & as most my friends know I don’t have a heart to give me trouble @NBA @celtics @TMZ @TMZLive @NBAonTNT @MSNBC @YahooSports — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) May 19, 2018

Russell, 84, was a five-time MVP, 12-time All-Star, and 11-time NBA champion.

