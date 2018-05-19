Report: Bill Russell Was Rushed To Hospital For Dehydration, Released Saturday

by May 19, 2018
392

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Washington for dehydration on Friday, according to TMZ Sports. He was kept overnight for observation, but released on Saturday.

Russell, 84, was a five-time MVP, 12-time All-Star, and 11-time NBA champion.

RELATED
SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: Bill Russell, No. 7

 
