Report: Bucks Kick Off Week Of Interviews With Steve Clifford

The Milwaukee Bucks look to be exploring all their options before settling onto the next coach to look over budding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Bucks plan to start the week by interviewing former Hornets coach Steve Clifford before moving onto former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, Spurs front office member Monty Williams, Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, Spurs assistant James Borrengo and former Cavaliers coach David Blatt.

Sources: Steve Clifford is interviewing for the Milwaukee Bucks coaching job today. Interviews set for rest of week include Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams, Becky Hammon, James Borrego and David Blatt. Spurs assistant Ettore Messina interviewed on Saturday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 7, 2018