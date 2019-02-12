Report: Bucks Owner Fined $25K for Tampering With Anthony Davis

by February 12, 2019
4,122

The NBA has reportedly fined Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry $25,000 for tampering with Anthony Davis.

Lasry said “it’s great” that Milwaukee is one of AD’s preferred destinations once traded from New Orleans.

Lasry admits, however, that it will be difficult to outmaneuver the Celtics and Lakers in the Davis sweepstakes.

Per Sporting News:

“I saw that report, and I think it’s great,” Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry told Sporting News near the Barclays Center court after his team shredded a depleted Nets club in Brooklyn. “It’s a little bit of what we want. We want players to come and play in Milwaukee. And part of it is, when you’re winning and you’re setting a standard for excellence, people see that. People want to win.

“It doesn’t make a difference if you’re in Milwaukee, New York or LA. The whole goal is winning. So we hope it would be players like Anthony Davis and others who want to come to Milwaukee.”

There’s one big catch to putting Davis on the floor of the new Fiserv Forum next to Giannis Antetokounmpo: Assets. The Bucks don’t have the major trade chips that the rival Celtics or even the Lakers can send the Pelicans for Davis.

“Yes, well, that’s what makes it harder for us to do a (deal),” said Lasry, who purchased the team with Wes Edens in 2014. “We’ll see if we can figure it out.”

Related
‘That Was Definitely Awkward’: Anthony Davis Booed By Pelicans Fans

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘We Sucked’: Anthony Davis Blasts the Pelicans’ Effort in Loss to Orlando

5 hours ago
1,675
NBA

‘That Was Definitely Awkward’: Anthony Davis Booed By Pelicans Fans

2 days ago
3,089
NBA

Magic Johnson: Pelicans Didn’t Negotiate in Good Faith on Anthony Davis

2 days ago
4,639
NBA

Jayson Tatum: ‘I’m Glad to Still Be on the Team’

5 days ago
8,655
NBA

‘A Storybook Ending’: Rajon Rondo Beats Celtics at the Buzzer

5 days ago
3,489
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans: ‘Anthony Davis Will Play for the Remainder of the 2018-19 Season’

5 days ago
3,270

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘We Sucked’: Anthony Davis Blasts the Pelicans’ Effort in Loss to Orlando

5 hours ago
1,675

‘He’s on Another Level’: Damian Lillard Says Paul George is the MVP

6 hours ago
2,564

Michael Jordan: 6 Rings ‘Harder’ Than Streaks By James Harden and Russell Westbrook

7 hours ago
2,812

Joel Embiid: ‘The Referees F**king Suck’

7 hours ago
1,184
celtics post up

Post Up: Celtics Bounce Back With Win in Philly ☘️

13 hours ago
1,007