Report: Bucks Owner Fined $25K for Tampering With Anthony Davis

The NBA has reportedly fined Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry $25,000 for tampering with Anthony Davis.

Lasry said “it’s great” that Milwaukee is one of AD’s preferred destinations once traded from New Orleans.

ESPN story on Bucks owner Marc Lasry being fined $25K for comments about Anthony Davis: https://t.co/A46aaiV93N — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 11, 2019

Lasry admits, however, that it will be difficult to outmaneuver the Celtics and Lakers in the Davis sweepstakes.

Per Sporting News:

“I saw that report, and I think it’s great,” Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry told Sporting News near the Barclays Center court after his team shredded a depleted Nets club in Brooklyn. “It’s a little bit of what we want. We want players to come and play in Milwaukee. And part of it is, when you’re winning and you’re setting a standard for excellence, people see that. People want to win. “It doesn’t make a difference if you’re in Milwaukee, New York or LA. The whole goal is winning. So we hope it would be players like Anthony Davis and others who want to come to Milwaukee.” There’s one big catch to putting Davis on the floor of the new Fiserv Forum next to Giannis Antetokounmpo: Assets. The Bucks don’t have the major trade chips that the rival Celtics or even the Lakers can send the Pelicans for Davis. “Yes, well, that’s what makes it harder for us to do a (deal),” said Lasry, who purchased the team with Wes Edens in 2014. “We’ll see if we can figure it out.”

