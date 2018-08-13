Report: Carmelo Anthony May Come Off the Bench in Houston

by August 13, 2018
1,142

The Rockets reportedly may bring Carmelo Anthony off the bench.

Melo plans to ink a one-year, $2.4 million deal with Houston today.

Anthony, 36, famously said a bench role was “out of the question” in OKC during his introductory press conference last season.

Per ESPN:

Anthony has traveled to Houston and will finish his physical Monday before signing the contract, league sources said.

Anthony, 34, also received the remaining $25.4 million of his original 2018-19 salary from the Atlanta Hawks — including a $2.4 million contract buyout.

Anthony will have a chance to compete for a starting spot in training camp, but could ultimately come off the bench based on whatever Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni decides is best for the team.

