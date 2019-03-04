Report: Carmelo Anthony, Los Angeles Lakers Pause Talks on Possible Deal

by March 04, 2019
4

Free agent Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers have paused talks on a potential deal unless the franchise can make a turn back towards playoff contention, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

The Lakers had been leaning toward signing Anthony for the rest of the season — until losses in four of the past five games left the organization and Anthony’s camp wondering if it made sense to bring the veteran into an unsettled environment with suddenly so little chance of making the playoffs, league sources said.

The Lakers are currently tenth in the Western Conference with a 30-33 record, 4.5 games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 8 seed.

Anthony, 34, parted with the Houston Rockets after just ten games earlier this season.

RELATED: Carmelo Anthony: ‘At This Point, I Just Want to Be Happy’

 
