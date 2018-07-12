Report: Cavs had a Chance to Trade up to No. 3 in the Draft

The Atlanta Hawks offered the Cleveland Cavaliers a chance to trade up to the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft — a pick that Slovenian star Luka Doncic and freshman phenom Trae Young were both available at — according to Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon.

No specifics of the deal were reported, but Vardon said that the Cavs would’ve likely been expected to take on the two years and roughly $37.4 million remaining on the contract of Kent Bazemore, including a player option for 2019-20.

The Cleveland Cavaliers eventually selected Alabama guard Collin Sexton with the No. 8 pick, and the Atlanta Hawks selected and traded Doncic to the Dallas Mavericks for Young.

RELATED: Trae Young hits SEVEN 3s in 24-Point Summer League Performance ☔️