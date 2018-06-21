Report: Cavs Not Shopping Kevin Love

The Cavs reportedly aren’t making Kevin Love available in trade talks ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Cleveland is said to want to hang on to the All-Star forward, even if LeBron James bolts this summer.

New story: The Cavs are not actively shopping Kevin Love heading into Thursday’s draft, multiple sources tell ESPN https://t.co/a09Vaf8BMh — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 20, 2018

Love turns 30 in September, and is coming off averages of 17.6 points on 45.8 percent shooting and 9.3 rebounds in 59 regular season games.

Per ESPN:

The Cavaliers are not actively shopping All-Star forward Kevin Love heading into Thursday’s NBA draft, multiple sources told ESPN on Wednesday. Furthermore, regardless of what decision LeBron James makes about his future in Cleveland, the Cavs have interest in keeping Love next season, sources said. His numbers dipped in the postseason to 14.9 points on 39.2 percent shooting (34 percent from 3) and 10.2 rebounds, as Cleveland advanced to the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive year. “It could be my last run, too, so you just never know,” Love told ESPN in April. “The unknown is something that you try to just put out of your hands for a certain amount of time. But, just go out there and lose yourself in it and everything will fall where it needs to.”

Related

Kevin Love: ‘I’d Love to Play With LeBron the Rest of My Career’ https://www.slamonline.com/nba/kevin-love-id-love-play-lebron-rest-career