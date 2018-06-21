Report: Cavs Not Shopping Kevin Love

by June 21, 2018
666

The Cavs reportedly aren’t making Kevin Love available in trade talks ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Cleveland is said to want to hang on to the All-Star forward, even if LeBron James bolts this summer.

Love turns 30 in September, and is coming off averages of 17.6 points on 45.8 percent shooting and 9.3 rebounds in 59 regular season games.

Per ESPN:

The Cavaliers are not actively shopping All-Star forward Kevin Love heading into Thursday’s NBA draft, multiple sources told ESPN on Wednesday. Furthermore, regardless of what decision LeBron James makes about his future in Cleveland, the Cavs have interest in keeping Love next season, sources said.

His numbers dipped in the postseason to 14.9 points on 39.2 percent shooting (34 percent from 3) and 10.2 rebounds, as Cleveland advanced to the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive year.

“It could be my last run, too, so you just never know,” Love told ESPN in April. “The unknown is something that you try to just put out of your hands for a certain amount of time. But, just go out there and lose yourself in it and everything will fall where it needs to.”

Related
Kevin Love: ‘I’d Love to Play With LeBron the Rest of My Career’ https://www.slamonline.com/nba/kevin-love-id-love-play-lebron-rest-career

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Kawhi Would ‘Significantly Increase’ Lakers’ Chances of Landing LeBron

22 hours ago
6,431
NBA

Report: Chris Paul Telling People LeBron James Wants to Play in L.A.

2 days ago
12,366
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Would Rather Beat Than Play With LeBron James

2 days ago
7,599
NBA

Report: Cavs Won’t Know LeBron James’ Decision By the NBA Draft

2 days ago
5,558
NBA

Report: Kemba Walker ‘Could Be In Play’ for the Cavaliers 👀

3 days ago
7,820
NBA

Report: Cavaliers ‘Making Calls’ About Kawhi Leonard

3 days ago
4,554
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Andre Drummond Hops on 🔥 Remix of Tyga and Offset’s ‘Taste’ 🎧

33 mins ago
123

Brendan Haywood: ‘The Locker Room Hated Dwight Howard’

3 hours ago
8,407

Report: Cavs Not Shopping Kevin Love

4 hours ago
666

Report: Lakers Warn Staff About Free Agency Tampering

4 hours ago
988

Report: Knicks Met with Texas’ Mo Bamba, Exploring Trading Up in the Draft

17 hours ago
1,243