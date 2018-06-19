Report: Cavs Won’t Know LeBron James’ Decision By the NBA Draft

Cleveland’s front-office is reportedly in the same boat as everyone else when it comes to LeBron James‘ future: completely in the dark.

The Cavs are said to be clueless as to what James will ultimately decide to do heading into the NBA Draft later this week.

Cavaliers won't know LeBron James' intentions by draft night, entertaining trade talk for established vet anyway @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/ot9977Au3v — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) June 18, 2018

Cleveland owns the eighth pick, and is said to be considering trades for proven NBA vets with LeBron in mind.

The Cavaliers will not know what LeBron James intends to do this summer when they execute their NBA draft plan Thursday, numerous sources told cleveland.com. James has until June 29 to exercise the $35.6 million player’s option on his contract for next season, and if he lets it pass then he’s an unrestricted free agent who could still return to Cleveland. The Cavs have been signaling (strongly, in some cases) that they’re looking to upgrade their team from the group that was swept out of the Finals this month, whether James stays or goes. They are taking calls from teams looking to move up in the draft via trade, and are seeking proven NBA vets whose presence would both improve the roster and be enticing to James.

