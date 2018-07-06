Report: Celtics Confident They Can Re-Sign Kyrie Irving

by July 06, 2018
229

Kyrie Irving says it doesn’t make any sense to ink a contract extension with the Celtics this summer.

He’s right—Uncle Drew can make a whole lot more next summer as an unrestricted free agent—and Boston’s front-office is reportedly confident they’ll be able to re-sign the All-Star point guard.

There is also growing chatter that Irving and Jimmy Butler want to eventually team up.

Per ESPN:

The Boston Celtics haven’t included Jaylen Brown [in Kawhi Leonard trade talks], sources say.

Boston is confident it can re-sign Irving despite chatter — credible chatter — that Irving and Jimmy Butler would like to play together, per league sources. They’ve earned such confidence.

