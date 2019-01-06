Report: Chandler Parsons to Leave Grizzlies ‘Indefinitely’

Chandler Parsons’ time with the Memphis Grizzlies is over, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources with @ESPN_McMahon: Chandler Parsons will leave the Grizzles indefinitely as management and his agent James Dunleavy work to structure a resolution on Parsons’ future with franchise. Sides agreed on separation Sunday. Parsons has been medically cleared since Dec. 21. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 6, 2019

The Grizzlies signed Parsons to a four year, $94 million deal in 2016. He’s played in only 73 games for the Grizzlies throughout three seasons, averaging 7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in those games.