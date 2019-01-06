Report: Chandler Parsons to Leave Grizzlies ‘Indefinitely’

by January 06, 2019
3,343
Chandler Parsons

Chandler Parsons’ time with the Memphis Grizzlies is over, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Grizzlies signed Parsons to a four year, $94 million deal in 2016. He’s played in only 73 games for the Grizzlies throughout three seasons, averaging 7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in those games.

