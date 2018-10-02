Report: CJ McCollum Received PRP Right Knee Injection

by October 02, 2018
376

Portland Trailblazers shooting guard CJ McCollum reportedly received a PRP injection to alleviate pain and minor swelling in his right knee this summer.

McCollum has no structural damage in the knee.

The 27-year-old was sidelined for nine weeks during the offseason.

Per Yahoo Sports:

McCollum experienced persistent soreness during the latter part of the 2017-18 campaign and sought a remedy at the conclusion of the season, sources said. The Blazers’ season ended April 21 after a first-round playoff sweep by the New Orleans Pelicans.

An MRI revealed no structural damage and he was administered a PRP treatment early in the offseason in Los Angeles, sources said.

The NBA’s 2015-16 Most Improved Player was sidelined from basketball-related activities for nine weeks, sources said.

 
