Report: CJ McCollum Received PRP Right Knee Injection

Portland Trailblazers shooting guard CJ McCollum reportedly received a PRP injection to alleviate pain and minor swelling in his right knee this summer.

McCollum has no structural damage in the knee.

Yahoo! Sources: Portland guard CJ McCollum received a PRP injection in the offseason to alleviate pain and swelling in right knee. https://t.co/Vr4JjX9j3P — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 2, 2018

The 27-year-old was sidelined for nine weeks during the offseason.

Per Yahoo Sports: