Report: CJ McCollum Received PRP Right Knee Injection

Portland Trailblazers shooting guard CJ McCollum reportedly received a PRP injection to alleviate pain and minor swelling in his right knee this summer.
McCollum has no structural damage in the knee.
Yahoo! Sources: Portland guard CJ McCollum received a PRP injection in the offseason to alleviate pain and swelling in right knee. https://t.co/Vr4JjX9j3P
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 2, 2018
The 27-year-old was sidelined for nine weeks during the offseason.
Per Yahoo Sports:
McCollum experienced persistent soreness during the latter part of the 2017-18 campaign and sought a remedy at the conclusion of the season, sources said. The Blazers’ season ended April 21 after a first-round playoff sweep by the New Orleans Pelicans.
An MRI revealed no structural damage and he was administered a PRP treatment early in the offseason in Los Angeles, sources said.
The NBA’s 2015-16 Most Improved Player was sidelined from basketball-related activities for nine weeks, sources said.