Report: Clippers Considering Trading Up In Draft For Michael Porter Jr.

by May 21, 2018
778

The Los Angeles Clippers have assets to move in the upcoming 2018 NBA Draft with the 12th and 13th picks, and Kevin O’Connor reported that a move up in the lottery is likely with former McDonald’s All-American Game MVP Michael Porter Jr. being a potential target.

O’Connor noted that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is a Seattle-resident who’s familiar with Porter from his playing days at Nathan Hale High School — a member school of Ballmer’s son’s league. Ballmer reportedly paused his own interview during the NBA Draft Combine to check in on Porter’s.

Porter only played three games in college with Mizzou due to a lower back injury in the Tigers’ season opener that required surgery, but ended his high school career as the top-ranked player in the class of 2018.

 

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Knicks ‘Have The Hots’ For Trae Young, Interest Is Mutual 👀

2 hours ago
8,945
NBA

Draft Prospect Lonnie Walker IV: ‘The Earth Is Definitely An Illusion’ 🤔

2 hours ago
460
NBA

On The Rise: Tobias Harris is Ready to Help Lead the Clippers Back to the Playoffs

4 days ago
2,220
michael porter jr late lottery
NBA

Report: Michael Porter Jr Could Be A Late-Lottery Pick

5 days ago
3,874
NBA

Phoenix Suns Win The First Overall Pick In The 2018 NBA Draft

6 days ago
2,229
NBA

Report: Theo Pinson And Ray Spalding Added To NBA Draft Combine

7 days ago
536
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Steph Curry’s Mom Told Him To Wash His Mouth Out With Soap After Game 3 😅

24 mins ago
370
luka doncic draft kings hawks

Report: Kings, Hawks ‘Likely’ To Pass on Luka Doncic

24 mins ago
248

Julius Randle’s Agent Says Los Angeles Lakers’ Priorities Remain Unclear

47 mins ago
224

SLAM 216 Is On Sale Now!

1 hour ago
68

Report: Clippers Considering Trading Up In Draft For Michael Porter Jr.

1 hour ago
778