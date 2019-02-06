The Clippers have agreed to trade Tobias Harris to the Sixers, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources: Clippers and Sixers have agreed to trade Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, 2020 first-rounder, 2021 unprotected 1st via Miami and two second rounders. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

The Clippers will also send Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott to Philly for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler and Mike Muscala as well as a 2020 first-rounder, 2021 unprotected first via Miami and two second rounders to be in the mix to sign big-name players.

Sixers are loading up with a fourth All-Star caliber player in East, Harris; Now Clippers have one of league's most coveted picks — 2021 Miami 1st — along with 2020 1st — to become players in marketplace when star talents want trades to get to LA. https://t.co/S9eobGtzaX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

Harris, 26, averaged 20.7 points per game for the Clippers this season.