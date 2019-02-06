Report: Clippers Agree to Trade Tobias Harris to Sixers

by February 06, 2019
2,194

The Clippers have agreed to trade Tobias Harris to the Sixers, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Clippers will also send Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott to Philly for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler and Mike Muscala as well as a 2020 first-rounder, 2021 unprotected first via Miami and two second rounders to be in the mix to sign big-name players.

Harris, 26, averaged 20.7 points per game for the Clippers this season.

     
