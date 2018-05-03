David Fizdale will take over as the new head coach of the New York Knicks, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

David Fizdale has agreed to a deal to become the New York Knicks coach, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 3, 2018

Fizdale will sign a four-year contract with the Knicks, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/BPIDb3Jloh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 3, 2018

Fizdale, 43, won two championships as an assistant with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013. He took over as the head of the Memphis Grizzlies in 2016, but was fired after 19 games this past season.

Overall, Fizdale has a 50-51 career head coaching record.

Good hire by the Knicks?

