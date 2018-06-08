Report: DeAndre Jordan Frustrated with Clippers, Interested in Joining Rockets

by June 08, 2018
389

Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan, who has a player option on his contract for next year, has expressed serious interest in joining the Houston Rockets, according to USA Today‘s Kelly Iko:

The 10-year veteran, who was the subject of trade talks around last year’s deadline involving him and Clint Capela—talks which went nowhere due to Houston’s desire to keep Capela— has remained focused on the possibility of playing in Houston, two league sources told Rockets Wire. The sources requested anonymity because they are unauthorized to speak on the record about Jordan’s intentions.

According to one source, Jordan was in the ears of multiple Rockets players throughout the 2017-2018 season, expressing his longtime desire to play in his hometown.

Iko further reports that following the infamous Clippers-Rockets postgame altercation this season, Jordan actually talked to multiple Houston players on their team bus, disclosing his frustration with the LA organization and his strong desire to leave.

RELATED
DeAndre Jordan: ‘Zero Discussions’ With Clippers About Extension

  
You Might Also Like
paul george rockets
NBA

Report: Rockets Will Be ‘Aggressive’ in Paul George Free Agency

2 days ago
2,682
NBA

Report: LeBron James and Paul George to Discuss Teaming Up

2 days ago
28,564
Chris Paul
NBA

Report: Chris Paul to Demand Max Contract 💰

3 days ago
7,241
Boban Marjanovic john wick 3
NBA

Boban Marjanovic To Play an Assassin in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’

4 days ago
4,720
Apparel

Rep Your Squad With Levi’s® NBA Collection 🔥

7 days ago
984
NBA

Chris Paul Took Loss to Warriors ‘the Hardest’

1 week ago
9,534
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

President Trump: ‘We’re Not Going To Invite’ NBA Champions to White House

38 mins ago
410

Report: DeAndre Jordan Frustrated with Clippers, Interested in Joining Rockets

1 hour ago
389

Bronny James Balled Out Like His Pops at Midwest Mania! 🔥

13 hours ago
455

July 2005, SLAM 89: Ben Wallace Cover Story

17 hours ago
480

Anonymous Cavaliers Veteran: ‘No Doubt’ We’d Be Up 3-0 in Finals With Kyrie

19 hours ago
2,525