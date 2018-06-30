Report: DeAndre Jordan Opts Out of Deal with Clippers

by June 30, 2018
332

DeAndre Jordan has opted out of his $24.1 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers and will hit unrestricted free agency on July 1, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Wojnarowski further reports that Jordan and the Dallas Mavericks are “prepared to partner together.”

Jordan and the Mavericks aren’t allowed to discuss or negotiate a deal until free agency begins at 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday, but both sides are well past Jordan’s change of heart on a Dallas free-agency commitment in 2015 and prepared to partner together, league sources said.

Back in 2015, DeAndre ended up re-signing with the Clippers after initially agreeing to a deal with Dallas.

Jordan averaged 12 points and a career-high 15.2 rebounds per game this past season.

RELATED
Report: Mavs, Clippers Exploring a DeAndre Jordan Trade

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Mavs, Clippers Exploring a DeAndre Jordan Trade

2 days ago
4,934
NBA

Report: Luka Doncic Unlikely to Play in Summer League

1 week ago
2,289
kawhi leonard trade lakers
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Wants Trade From Spurs

2 weeks ago
14,643
NBA

Report: Kings and Mavericks Open To Moving Down in 2018 Draft

3 weeks ago
12,389
NBA

Report: DeAndre Jordan Frustrated with Clippers, Interested in Joining Rockets

3 weeks ago
6,147
Boban Marjanovic john wick 3
NBA

Boban Marjanovic To Play an Assassin in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’

4 weeks ago
5,006
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: DeAndre Jordan Opts Out of Deal with Clippers

43 mins ago
332

Report: Lonzo Ball Has a Torn Meniscus

15 hours ago
2,580

Report: Steve Kerr Finalizing Extension With Golden State

16 hours ago
601
jamal crawford warriors mutual interest

Report: Warriors, Jamal Crawford Have ‘Mutual Interest’

19 hours ago
4,332

Kenyon Martin Talks Life After NBA, Son KJ, Draft Memories And More

19 hours ago
2,582