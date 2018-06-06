Report: Dennis Rodman to Attend Trump-Kim Summit

by June 06, 2018
239

If anyone can help the world avoid nuclear war, it’s apparently Dennis Rodman.

The Worm will reportedly attend the highly-anticipated June 12 presidential summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Improbably, Rodman has served as perhaps America’s most important ambassador with North Korea the last few years.

Per the NY Post:

“No matter what you might think about his presence. One thing’s for sure the ratings will be huge,” a source said. “A lot of times in situations that involve complex diplomacy countries like to identify ambassadors of goodwill and whether you agree with it or not Dennis Rodman fits the bill.”

The zany, 6-foot-7 ex-baller — who has struck up an unlikely bromance with the pint-sized, 5-foot-7 Kim, and has visited the rogue regime five times in the past — took some of the credit for getting the two leaders together.

In an April interview with TMZ, Rodman said that Kim didn’t understand the president until he gave the North Korean strongman a copy of Trump’s ghost-written book, “The Art of the Deal,” for his birthday in 2017.

“I think [Kim] didn’t realize who Donald Trump was at that time, I guess, until he started to read the book and started to get to understand him. Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are pretty much the same,” Rodman told the website.

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James: ‘Nobody Wants the Invite’ to the White House

19 hours ago
1,215
NBA

Dennis Rodman Says Phil Jackson Made Him Apologize to Scottie Pippen

2 months ago
23,912
NBA

Gregg Popovich: Donald Trump ‘Brings Out the Dark Side of Human Beings’

2 months ago
4,696
donald trump ucla players thank you
College

Report: UCLA Shoplifting Case Resolved Before Donald Trump’s Involvement

3 months ago
2,743
Uncategorized

Report: Warriors to Hang Out With D.C. Kids Instead of White House Visit

3 months ago
907
lebron james kevin durant donald trump
Uncategorized

LeBron James And Kevin Durant Speak Out Against Donald Trump

4 months ago
7,037
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kendrick Perkins: Stephen Curry ‘Might Want to Pick Another Battle’

43 mins ago
706

Terry Rozier: Celtics ‘Better Matchup’ for the Warriors

1 hour ago
453

Report: Dennis Rodman to Attend Trump-Kim Summit

2 hours ago
239

Report: LeBron James and Paul George to Discuss Teaming Up

2 hours ago
4,835

Report: Monty Williams to Return to Coaching as Top Assistant for the Sixers

16 hours ago
487