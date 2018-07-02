Report: Derrick Favors Returns to Jazz on 2-Year, $36 Million Deal

by July 02, 2018
211

Derrick Favors is returning to the Utah Jazz for a ninth consecutive season after inking a two-year deal with more than $36 million, per Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

Favors, who joined the Jazz as a rookie during the trade that moved Deron Williams to New Jersey in 2010, has been a cornerstone of Utah’s on-court success. The 26-year-old averaged 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest last season as the Jazz advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals.

RELATED: 2018 Free Agency Tracker

You Might Also Like
mirotic favors trade
Archives

Report: Nikola Mirotic, Derrick Favors Trade Talks ‘Getting Serious’

6 months ago
105
NBA

Post Up: Grudge Match

2 years ago
9
NBA

Post Up: Thank You TD

2 years ago
19
SLAM Top 50

SLAM Top 50: Derrick Favors, No. 48

2 years ago
29
NBA

Great Expectations

2 years ago
179
NBA

Growth Chart

2 years ago
21
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
julius randle renounced lakers

Report: Lakers Renounce Julius Randle, Add Rondo

2 hours ago
2,300

Report: Derrick Favors Returns to Jazz on 2-Year, $36 Million Deal

4 hours ago
211

Report: Nerlens Noel Agrees to 2-Year Deal with Thunder ⚡️

4 hours ago
1,650
giannis lakers

Giannis: ‘I Would Never Leave for L.A.’

4 hours ago
3,162

Meet 2HYPE: The YouTube Basketball Factory 🏀

7 hours ago
71