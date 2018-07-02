Report: Derrick Favors Returns to Jazz on 2-Year, $36 Million Deal

Derrick Favors is returning to the Utah Jazz for a ninth consecutive season after inking a two-year deal with more than $36 million, per Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

Favors, who joined the Jazz as a rookie during the trade that moved Deron Williams to New Jersey in 2010, has been a cornerstone of Utah’s on-court success. The 26-year-old averaged 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest last season as the Jazz advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals.

