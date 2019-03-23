Report: Derrick Rose Out Indefinitely After Elbow Surgery

by March 23, 2019
derrick rose 2011 mvp

Earlier this week, the Wolves announced they were shutting down Derrick Rose for the season due to a right elbow injury. Today, Rose underwent surgery to remove bone chips and is sidelined indefinitely, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Rose rejuvenated his career this season, where he averaged 18.0 points, 4.3 assists and career highs in field goals (48.2 percent) and 3 pointers (37.0 percent).

The 10-year veteran is an unrestricted free agent this summer.

