Grizzlies forward Dillion Brooks is likely to miss the remainder of the season with a right toe injury, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Brooks, 22, will undergo a procedure and is expected to return by the summertime. Before the injury, he averaged 7.5 points this season.