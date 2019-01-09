Report: Dillon Brooks Likely to Miss Remainder of Season with Toe Injury

by January 09, 2019
37

Grizzlies forward Dillion Brooks is likely to miss the remainder of the season with a right toe injury, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Brooks, 22, will undergo a procedure and is expected to return by the summertime. Before the injury, he averaged 7.5 points this season.

 
