Report: Draymond Green Close to Hiring Rich Paul as His Agent

Draymond Green is reportedly close to hiring Rich Paul as his new agent, and joining the Klutch Sports stable.

At season’s end, Green, 28, will have a year remaining on the five-year, $82 million deal he signed with Golden State in 2015.

Yahoo Sources: Golden State star Draymond Green close to signing with Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. https://t.co/TUqk92X7L9 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 23, 2019

The three-time NBA All-Star is putting up 7.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 43 games this season for the Warriors.

Per Yahoo! Sports:

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is close to hiring Rich Paul of Klutch Sports as his basketball representation, league sources told Yahoo Sports. He was previously repped by Wasserman. Paul has added All-Star Anthony Davis, Markieff and Marcus Morris, and Green to his company’s roster in the last six months. Paul also represents LeBron James, John Wall, Ben Simmons, Tristan Thompson and Eric Bledsoe, among others.

