Report: Draymond Green Files For ‘Hampton 5’ Trademark 💰

by May 17, 2018
461

The “Hampton 5” is one of the nicknames that has been thrown around when referencing the Golden State Warriors’ lineup of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green — the origin of the nickname referencing when Curry, Thompson, Iguodala and Green flew out to the Hamptons to recruit Durant to sign with the Warriors.

Per a TMZ report, Green, might be cashing in on the phrase after filing for the trademark to “Hampton 5” in 2017:

The application was to use the trademark for everything from sports drinks to gym bags, cell phone cases, headphones, comic books, athletic wear and educational tools.

Get this … he even wanted the rights to use the trademark for a celebrity gossip website.

The window for anyone to oppose the trademark has closed, meaning Green is reportedly just one document away from completing the process.

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kevin Durant: Warriors ‘Not Invincible’

9 hours ago
2,449
NBA

Klay Thompson Happy Being the ‘Third or Fourth’ Option

20 hours ago
1,770
lebron draymond photographic
NBA

Kerr: Draymond Has Photographic Memory Like LeBron 😲

3 days ago
6,286
NBA

Draymond Green: ‘I Got Much Respect For Rondo’ 💯

1 week ago
3,297
NBA

Steve Kerr: Draymond Green a ‘Future Hall of Famer’

1 week ago
1,222
NBA

Draymond Green Responds To Twitter User’s Death Threat

1 week ago
2,426
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Cavs Player: ‘Danny Ainge is a F*cking Thief’

54 mins ago
1,373

Shaq’s Orlando Mansion Featured On ‘MTV Cribs’ On Sale For $28 Million 🏠

57 mins ago
436

PJ Tucker: ‘Our Small Lineup is the Best in the League’

1 hour ago
217

Report: Draymond Green Files For ‘Hampton 5’ Trademark 💰

2 hours ago
461

Metta World Peace Was Offered $35,000 To Fix Games In College

2 hours ago
450