Report: Dwight Howard to Undergo Back Surgery

Dwight Howard will reportedly undergo back surgery, and could miss the next eight weeks.

Dwight Howard is undergoing surgery on L4/L5 discs in his spine and hopeful of return within eight weeks, league sources said. https://t.co/fF9j6vBrRz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2018

The procedure is intended to provide relief from a gluteal injury that has frequently sidelined the big fella this season

Howard, 32, inked a two-year, $11 million deal with the Washington Wizards this summer.

ESPN story on Washington's Dwight Howard likely needing surgery that would sideline him for significant part of regular season. https://t.co/Zrl6lBvKcO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 30, 2018

Per ESPN:

Howard received a recommendation from a nerve specialist in Los Angeles on Thursday and might seek further consultation before making a final decision on a surgery that would cause him to miss a significant portion of the regular season. Howard aggravated a piriformis muscle injury in a Nov. 18 game against Portland, and has missed 12 of the Wizards’ 21 games this season, plus training camp. Howard, an eight-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA player, has gone from a star to a journeyman in recent seasons. He has changed teams in four consecutive years, bouncing from Houston to Atlanta, Charlotte to Brooklyn, and finally, Washington.

