Report: Dwight Howard to Undergo Back Surgery

by November 30, 2018
129

Dwight Howard will reportedly undergo back surgery, and could miss the next eight weeks.

The procedure is intended to provide relief from a gluteal injury that has frequently sidelined the big fella this season

Howard, 32, inked a two-year, $11 million deal with the Washington Wizards this summer.

Per ESPN:

Howard received a recommendation from a nerve specialist in Los Angeles on Thursday and might seek further consultation before making a final decision on a surgery that would cause him to miss a significant portion of the regular season.

Howard aggravated a piriformis muscle injury in a Nov. 18 game against Portland, and has missed 12 of the Wizards’ 21 games this season, plus training camp.

Howard, an eight-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA player, has gone from a star to a journeyman in recent seasons. He has changed teams in four consecutive years, bouncing from Houston to Atlanta, Charlotte to Brooklyn, and finally, Washington.

