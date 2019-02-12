Report: Elton Brand Apologized to Magic Johnson for Ben Simmons Comments

Sixers GM Elton Brand reportedly called Magic Johnson to apologize for insinuating that the Los Angeles Lakers had sought permission for Ben Simmons to speak with the Hall of Famer.

Brand told a radio station that “said no” to the Lakers’ overtures.

Simmons said that learning from Johnson “would be huge.”

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand called Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson on Monday afternoon to apologize for insinuating in a radio interview that the Lakers had called — unprompted — to ask permission for Johnson to speak with Sixers forward Ben Simmons, league sources told ESPN. In the interview with 97.5 The Fanatic on Monday morning, Brand said, “[Lakers GM] Rob Pelinka called me and said that Ben wanted to talk to Hall of Famers after the season; Magic was on the list. He asked for authorization … I said no.” Brand did not mention in that interview that someone from the Sixers, at the urging of one of Simmons’ brothers, had contacted Pelinka first, which is what prompted Pelinka’s call to Brand.

