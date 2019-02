Enes Kanter has agreed to a deal with the Blazers, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi.

Kanter expressed his frustration in New York with his diminished role within the team. In 44 games with the Knicks, 26, averaged 14.0 points and 10.5 rebounds.

