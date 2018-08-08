Report: Former No. 3 Pick Jahlil Okafor Agrees to Deal with Pelicans

Big man Jahlil Okafor has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Free agent center Jahlil Okafor has agreed to a deal with New Orleans, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 8, 2018

Source: Partial guarantee on this season, and a team option for 2019-20. https://t.co/uqHXwW06Rb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 8, 2018

The former No. 3 overall pick in 2015 has struggled to see court time since his rookie season, when he averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in 30 minutes a game for the Sixers. After being traded to the Nets this past December, the 22-year-old Okafor appeared in 26 games, posting 6.4 points per.

RELATED

Jahlil Okafor Says He Can Be A ‘Franchise Cornerstone’