Report: Giannis and Khris Middleton Had Breakfast With Mike Budenholzer 👀

The Bucks seem to be going all in on Mike Budenholzer.
According to ESPN‘s Zach Lowe, two of Milwaukee’s key players — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton — had breakfast with the free agent coach on Wednesday:
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mike Budenholzer had breakfast today in Milwaukee, league sources say.
Khris Middleton was also there, I’m told. https://t.co/yf1U3EEoDI
Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that both the Raptors and the Bucks are focusing their coaching searches on Budenholzer.