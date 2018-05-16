Report: Giannis and Khris Middleton Had Breakfast With Mike Budenholzer 👀

by May 16, 2018
348

The Bucks seem to be going all in on Mike Budenholzer.

According to ESPN‘s Zach Lowe, two of Milwaukee’s key players — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton — had breakfast with the free agent coach on Wednesday:

Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that both the Raptors and the Bucks are focusing their coaching searches on Budenholzer.

