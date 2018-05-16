Report: Giannis and Khris Middleton Had Breakfast With Mike Budenholzer 👀

The Bucks seem to be going all in on Mike Budenholzer.

According to ESPN‘s Zach Lowe, two of Milwaukee’s key players — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton — had breakfast with the free agent coach on Wednesday:

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mike Budenholzer had breakfast today in Milwaukee, league sources say. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) May 16, 2018

Khris Middleton was also there, I’m told. https://t.co/yf1U3EEoDI — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) May 16, 2018

Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that both the Raptors and the Bucks are focusing their coaching searches on Budenholzer.

