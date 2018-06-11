Report: Gregg Popovich to ‘Force His Way’ into LeBron James Meeting

by June 11, 2018
6,096

Gregg Popovich will reportedly “try to force his way” into a free agency meeting with LeBron James this summer.

Pop is said to want to “sell James on the merits of South Texas.”

LeBron is expected to sit down with at least seven teams this offseason.

Per the NY Times:

“I still want to be in championship mode,” James said. “I think I’ve shown this year why I will still continue to be in championship mode.”

The prominent ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith reported recently that James planned to speak to six teams in addition to the Cavaliers. Philadelphia, Houston, Miami and the Lakers were all mentioned — as were the juggernaut responsible for James’s 1-8 record in his last nine finals games (Golden State) and his longtime Eastern Conference nemesis (Boston).

I’ve also been advised that the ever-persuasive San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich is bound to try to force his way into the conversation to sell James on the merits of South Texas.

    
You Might Also Like
dan gilbert lebron championship team
NBA

Report: Dan Gilbert Believes He Can Build Championship Team Without LeBron

1 hour ago
22,561
NBA

Dwyane Wade: LeBron James to Prioritize Lifestyle and Family in Free Agency

4 hours ago
2,832
NBA

Kevin Love: ‘I’d Love to Play With LeBron the Rest of My Career’

5 hours ago
965
2018 NBA Finals
NBA

Watch the Best Plays from the 2018 NBA Finals

1 day ago
1,252
NBA

Steve Kerr: LeBron and MJ Are the ‘Two Best Players I’ve Ever Witnessed’

2 days ago
4,117
NBA

Peep the Full Warriors Championship Trophy Presentation 🎥

2 days ago
863
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
ryan anderson trade

Report: Rockets ‘Aggressively Pursuing’ Ryan Anderson Trade

8 mins ago
29
Nike Air Monarch IV

Nike Air Monarch IV Releases in New Colorway Ahead of Father’s Day

9 mins ago
15

Report: Kevin Durant Sees Himself Retiring in 5 Years

55 mins ago
757
dan gilbert lebron championship team

Report: Dan Gilbert Believes He Can Build Championship Team Without LeBron

1 hour ago
22,562
Nike Air Force 1

Nike Air Force 1 “PlayStation” Marks New Chapter in Historic Relationship

1 hour ago
152