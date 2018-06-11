Report: Gregg Popovich to ‘Force His Way’ into LeBron James Meeting

Gregg Popovich will reportedly “try to force his way” into a free agency meeting with LeBron James this summer.
Pop is said to want to “sell James on the merits of South Texas.”
LeBron is expected to sit down with at least seven teams this offseason.
Per the NY Times:
“I still want to be in championship mode,” James said. “I think I’ve shown this year why I will still continue to be in championship mode.”
The prominent ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith reported recently that James planned to speak to six teams in addition to the Cavaliers. Philadelphia, Houston, Miami and the Lakers were all mentioned — as were the juggernaut responsible for James’s 1-8 record in his last nine finals games (Golden State) and his longtime Eastern Conference nemesis (Boston).
I’ve also been advised that the ever-persuasive San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich is bound to try to force his way into the conversation to sell James on the merits of South Texas.