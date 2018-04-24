Report: Gregg Popovich Against Kawhi Leonard Trade to Lakers

by April 24, 2018
3,221

One of Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich‘s so-called “cardinal rules” is reportedly never to help out a Western Conference rival via trade, especially if said rival wears Purple and Gold.

Pop is said to be against any sort of Kawhi Leonard trade to the Los Angeles Lakers Lakers.

San Antonio is one postseason loss away from heading into a summer of deep uncertainty regarding their superstar forward.

Per the OC Register:

It’s one of Popovich’s cardinal rules not to help Western Conference rivals, much less one with the tradition and resources of the Lakers.

Popovich almost never says a bad word about another team, but he went bonkers in 2008 when Memphis traded Pau Gasol to the post-Shaquille O’Neal Lakers, setting them up for three consecutive Finals runs and two titles.

“What they did in Memphis is beyond comprehension,” Popovich said at the time. “… I just wish I had been on a trade committee that oversees NBA trades. I’d like to elect myself to that committee. I would have voted no to the L.A. trade.”

   
You Might Also Like
James Harden
NBA

Rockets Score NBA Playoff Record 50 Points In 3rd Quarter Against Timberwolves

15 hours ago
1,083
NBA

Kyle Kuzma Challenges Lonzo Ball To Drop Album At Same Time As Nas

24 hours ago
1,026
NBA

Steve Kerr: Stephen Curry ‘Not Going to Play Anytime Soon’

1 day ago
2,574
NBA

Spurs Announce Ettore Messina Will Also Coach Game 4 In Place Of Popovich

3 days ago
416
NBA

Report: Lakers Still Targeting LeBron James, Paul George In Free Agency

5 days ago
2,191
NBA

Report: One NBA Executive Believes Kawhi Leonard ‘Wants To Go To L.A.’

5 days ago
4,388

TRENDING


Most Recent
rj hampton mike krzyzewski

RJ Hampton GOES OFF in Front of Elite College Head Coaches 💪

20 mins ago
29

Allen Iverson Thinks The Sixers Can Win The 2018 Title

24 mins ago
107

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

31 mins ago
80

Marcus Smart Has Been Cleared Physically And May Play In Game 5 On Tuesday

2 hours ago
97

Report: Pelicans Pick Up 2018-19 Option On Alvin Gentry’s Contract

2 hours ago
78