Report: Grizzlies, JB Bickersfaff Agree to Three-Year Deal

The Memphis Grizzlies and head coach JB Bickerstaff have reportedly come to terms on a three-year agreement.

ESPN Story on JB Bickerstaff agreeing to a three-year deal to become coach of the Memphis Grizzlies. https://t.co/dXbqIn3wE3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 27, 2018

Bickerstaff coached the final 63 games of the regular season after taking over for David Fizdale in late November.

Bickerstaff finished with a 15-48 record while dealing with multiple injuries.

