Report: Grizzlies Working On Deal To Make J.B. Bickerstaff New Head Coach

It appears the Memphis Grizzlies will keep interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff at the helm.
According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the organization is working on a deal to make Bickerstaff the new head coach:
The Memphis Grizzlies and interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff are working on a framework of deal to make Bickerstaff the new head coach, league sources tell Yahoo.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2018
Bickerstaff, 39, was the interim coach for a majority of the 2017-18 season, following the firing of David Fizdale in November.
This would be his first opportunity as a head coach, having served as an assistant or interim since 2004.