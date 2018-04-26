Report: Grizzlies Working On Deal To Make J.B. Bickerstaff New Head Coach

by April 26, 2018
89

It appears the Memphis Grizzlies will keep interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff at the helm.

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the organization is working on a deal to make Bickerstaff the new head coach:

Bickerstaff, 39, was the interim coach for a majority of the 2017-18 season, following the firing of David Fizdale in November.

This would be his first opportunity as a head coach, having served as an assistant or interim since 2004.

RELATED
Mike Budenholzer, Atlanta Hawks Mutually Part Ways

 
You Might Also Like
grizzlies robert pera value
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies Valued Over $1.3 Billion in Robert Pera Deal

2 weeks ago
511
marshon brooks grizzlies
NBA

MarShon Brooks Signs 2-Year Deal With Grizzlies

3 weeks ago
1,974
NBA 2K
NBA

Grizz Gaming, the Grizzlies’ NBA 2K Team, Partners with the Navy

3 weeks ago
606
NBA

Report: MarShon Brooks To Sign 10-Day Contract With Grizzlies

1 month ago
1,462
grizzlies laughing 61 point loss
NBA

Report: ‘Laughter and Joking’ in Grizzlies’ Locker Room After 61-Point Loss

1 month ago
3,433
NBA

Brandon Jennings Shines in Return to Bucks

1 month ago
890

TRENDING


Most Recent

Vanderbilt Commit Darius Garland Is More Than Just A Hometown Hero

23 mins ago
44

Mason Plumlee Undergoes Successful Surgery

32 mins ago
32

Report: Grizzlies Working On Deal To Make J.B. Bickerstaff New Head Coach

2 hours ago
89

Five-Star Guard Nico Mannion SHOWS OUT At UAA Session 1 👀

2 hours ago
101

Warriors GM Bob Myers: Not Inconceivable That Stephen Curry Plays In Game 1

3 hours ago
1,584