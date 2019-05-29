Report: Houston Making Chris Paul and Others Available in Trade Talks

The Houston Rockets are reportedly making their entire roster and future draft picks available in trade talks this summer.

Chris Paul and big man Clint Capela are said to be “realistic trade targets.”

Sources: In calls to front offices, Houston GM Daryl Morey is showing an aggressive desire to improve roster with all players and picks available in talks. Hard to imagine James Harden scenario, but the rest under contract – perhaps even Chris Paul – could be moved in right deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2019

Clint Capela is among the players Houston has gauged the market for in recent days, league sources https://t.co/w6H91QzpdD — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 29, 2019

General manager Daryl Morey is said to be far less enthused about making James Harden available.

Per ESPN:

The possibility of trading All-NBA guard James Harden is believed to be extremely limited, but the rest of the roster — including even Chris Paul and Clint Capela — could be more realistic trade targets, sources said. Paul’s remaining contract (three years, $124 million) and advancing age (34) does make deal possibilities somewhat prohibitive. The Harden-Paul dynamic wasn’t without its challenges this year for the Rockets, league sources said. The Rockets have been more aggressive in offering up Capela in recent days, sources said. Houston has lost in the conference finals and conference semifinals to Golden State in consecutive years.

