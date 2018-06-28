Report: Indiana Pacers Targeting Aaron Gordon

Free agency is on the horizon and Woj Bombs are already dropping in full force. Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Indiana Pacers are looking to reunite Victor Oladipo with his former Magic teammate Aaron Gordon.

Potential offer sheet target for Indiana Pacers' anticipated $20M-plus in salary cap space, league sources tell ESPN: Orlando Magic restricted free agent forward Aaron Gordon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2018

Gordon, who is only 22 years old, is set to become a restricted free agent on July 1. He averaged 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season Orlando Magic.

The Magic could offer Gordon a five-year, $148 million contract and could match any team’s offer sheet that Gordon were to sign.

