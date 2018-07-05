Report: Isaiah Thomas and Orlando Negotiating Possible Deal

Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas and the Orlando Magic reportedly have mutual interest, and are said to be negotiating a possible.

Isaiah Thomas and the Orlando Magic are negotiating a possible deal, according to league sources. Nothing has been agreed to yet, but it seems both sides want to get this done. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 4, 2018

Isaiah Thomas followed the Orlando Magic on Twitter today. It seems Thomas wants to go somewhere he can play a lot, so Orlando makes a lot of sense. He'd get a lot of touches and the only other point guard on the roster is DJ Augustin. (h/t @DavidBaumannORL) pic.twitter.com/8woksGgAee — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 3, 2018

Thomas, 29, played a total of 32 games for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers last season, putting up averages of 15.2 points and 4.8 assists.

The Magic have a sizeable hole to fill at the point guard spot, having traded Elfrid Payton to Phoenix in February.

