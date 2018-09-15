Report: Jimmy Butler to Meet with Timberwolves to Discuss Future

by September 15, 2018
64

Jimmy Butler will reportedly sit down with Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden on Monday to “have honest conversations about the All-Star’s future with the team,” according to Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Butler, 29, can become an unrestricted free agent next summer. In 2017-18, the All-Star forward averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

The Wolves open training camp in 10 days.

RELATED
Tom Thibodeau ‘Very Optimistic’ About a Karl-Anthony Towns Extension

  
