Report: Jimmy Butler to Meet with Timberwolves to Discuss Future

Jimmy Butler will reportedly sit down with Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden on Monday to “have honest conversations about the All-Star’s future with the team,” according to Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Jimmy Butler will meet with Tom Thibodeau and Scott Layden on Monday to “have honest conversations about the All-Star’s future with the team,” sources tell @TheAthleticMIN. Story upcoming. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 15, 2018

Butler meets with President/head coach Tom Thibodeau and Minnesota officials this week. Uncertainty has surrounded Butler and the team as the All-Star enters contract year. https://t.co/mMiVLtTT0O — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 15, 2018

Butler, 29, can become an unrestricted free agent next summer. In 2017-18, the All-Star forward averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

The Wolves open training camp in 10 days.

