Report: Jimmy Butler Sitting out Wednesday’s Game Against the Jazz

UPDATE: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Minnesota actually suggested that Jimmy Butler sit out Wednesday’s game against Utah and there’s an “expectation” that he will play Friday against the Warriors:

Sources: The Timberwolves suggested that Jimmy Butler rest vs. Utah tonight and there’s an expectation that he will join the team on flight to Bay Area to play Golden State on Friday. Teams talking to Minnesota about trades say that the asking price remains steep. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2018

—

Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler is taking the next step in the process aimed at getting out of Minnesota by choosing to sit Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz, according to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. The decision was reportedly made this morning and could lead to an extended absence:

Jimmy Butler is taking next step in six-week-long process aimed at getting the All-Star out of Minnesota by sitting tonight against Utah, and could lead to extended absence for Butler, league sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 31, 2018

Butler started contemplating not playing tonight on Tuesday, and the final decision was made Wednesday morning, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. Timberwolves termed it "general soreness and precautionary rest,” but Butler informed Tom Thibodeau of his decision. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 31, 2018

Through six games this season, Butler has averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.0 steals.

RELATED

Jimmy Butler Outduels LeBron James With Clutch Performance