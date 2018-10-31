Report: Jimmy Butler Sitting out Wednesday’s Game Against the Jazz

by October 31, 2018
867

UPDATE: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Minnesota actually suggested that Jimmy Butler sit out Wednesday’s game against Utah and there’s an “expectation” that he will play Friday against the Warriors:

Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler is taking the next step in the process aimed at getting out of Minnesota by choosing to sit Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz, according to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. The decision was reportedly made this morning and could lead to an extended absence:

Through six games this season, Butler has averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.0 steals.

