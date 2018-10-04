Report: Jimmy Butler Won’t Miss Regular Season Games if He’s Not Traded

by October 04, 2018
407

Jimmy Butler reportedly has no intention to sit out any regular season games if the Timberwolves don’t trade him by Opening Night.

The Miami Heat are said to be pushing Minny’s front-office to accept a revised offer for the disgruntled All-Star guard.

A swap, however, is not considered imminent.

Per ESPN:

Minnesota’s preferences in a Miami deal have included center Bam Adebayo, guard Josh Richardson and a protected 2019 first-round pick, league sources said. A trade could take on a larger construction to include more players, league sources said.

In any Butler deal, Minnesota has wanted to unload center Gorgui Dieng and the $48 million left on his contract.

When the Timberwolves return from a West Coast preseason road trip early Thursday morning, president of basketball operations and coach Tom Thibodeau is expected to push for Butler to return to practice and start preparations for the regular season, league sources said.

Butler could return as soon as next week, but hasn’t made a decision and is still experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired right wrist, league sources said.

Related
‘It Was Like a Right Hook’: Jimmy Butler’s Teammates Surprised By Trade Demand

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘Most Guys Would Have Been Retired’: Derrick Rose is Still Hooping

5 mins ago
10
carmelo anthony long two
NBA

Carmelo Anthony Apologizes for Shooting a Long 2-Pointer 🤣

1 day ago
2,669
NBA

‘It Was Like a Right Hook’: Jimmy Butler’s Teammates Surprised By Trade Demand

3 days ago
3,443
NBA

Report: Timberwolves’ Asking Price for Jimmy Butler Is Too High

7 days ago
1,851
NBA

Report: In Pursuit of a PG, Phoenix Could Factor Into a Jimmy Butler Trade

1 week ago
1,748
NBA

Report: Jimmy Butler Prefers to Be Traded to the Miami Heat

1 week ago
2,051
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘Most Guys Would Have Been Retired’: Derrick Rose is Still Hooping

5 mins ago
10

Joel Embiid: ‘I Think I’m Unstoppable Inside’

36 mins ago
18

Report: Jimmy Butler Won’t Miss Regular Season Games if He’s Not Traded

1 hour ago
407

Matt Barnes Confirms Kobe Bryant Ball-Fake Story

2 hours ago
3,048

Kevin Durant: Seattle ‘Most Definitely’ Deserves Another NBA Team

15 hours ago
770