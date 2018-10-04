Report: Jimmy Butler Won’t Miss Regular Season Games if He’s Not Traded

Jimmy Butler reportedly has no intention to sit out any regular season games if the Timberwolves don’t trade him by Opening Night.

The Miami Heat are said to be pushing Minny’s front-office to accept a revised offer for the disgruntled All-Star guard.

ESPN story on Miami pushing Minnesota to accept revised offer for Jimmy Butler. https://t.co/eNqR6hmDVe — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 4, 2018

A swap, however, is not considered imminent.

Minnesota’s preferences in a Miami deal have included center Bam Adebayo, guard Josh Richardson and a protected 2019 first-round pick, league sources said. A trade could take on a larger construction to include more players, league sources said. In any Butler deal, Minnesota has wanted to unload center Gorgui Dieng and the $48 million left on his contract. When the Timberwolves return from a West Coast preseason road trip early Thursday morning, president of basketball operations and coach Tom Thibodeau is expected to push for Butler to return to practice and start preparations for the regular season, league sources said. Butler could return as soon as next week, but hasn’t made a decision and is still experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired right wrist, league sources said.

