Report: John Wall ‘Leaning Toward’ Surgery on Left Heel, Would be Out 6-8 Months

by December 29, 2018
396

John Wall is planning to undergo season-ending surgery on his left heel after consulting with a foot specialist, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. If Wall ultimately opts for the surgery, he’ll be looking at a six-to-eight month recovery.

Wall, who has averaged 20.7 points, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals this season, has dealt with multiple lower leg injuries throughout his career.

The All-Star point guard signed a massive four-year, $170 million contract extension in 2017 that will kick in next season. Washington is currently 11th in the East with a 13-23 record.

RELATED:
John Wall Hangs 40 Points And 14 Assists On Lakers

 
You Might Also Like
jalen lecque
SLAMTV

Jalen Lecque and the Brewster Boyz TURNT UP for the 919! 😱

1 day ago
128
bradley beal wizards post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Bradley Beal Leads Wiz To 3OT Win 🔥

7 days ago
1,175
NBA

De’Aaron Fox Says He is the Fastest Player in the NBA

1 week ago
6,102
NBA

Kelly Oubre ‘Wasn’t Really Surprised’ By Trade to the Suns

2 weeks ago
9,989
NBA

‘Just Hot’: John Wall Hangs 40 Points and 14 Assists on the Lakers

2 weeks ago
2,439
NBA

Post Up: John Wall Goes Off for 40 Against the Lakers in D.C.

2 weeks ago
1,263
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Draymond Green Watches Cassius Stanley & Sierra Canyon Go Off! 😈

2 hours ago
49

Report: John Wall ‘Leaning Toward’ Surgery on Left Heel, Would be Out 6-8 Months

4 hours ago
396

Jalen Green Makes 31 Look TOO EASY! 🔥 Straight Bucket!

5 hours ago
35

SAM WILLIAMSON & BRYCE GRIGGS Combine for 63!

8 hours ago
36

Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic Put on an Absolute SHOW in New Orleans 🎥

9 hours ago
1,813