Report: John Wall ‘Leaning Toward’ Surgery on Left Heel, Would be Out 6-8 Months

John Wall is planning to undergo season-ending surgery on his left heel after consulting with a foot specialist, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. If Wall ultimately opts for the surgery, he’ll be looking at a six-to-eight month recovery.

Wall, who has averaged 20.7 points, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals this season, has dealt with multiple lower leg injuries throughout his career.

The All-Star point guard signed a massive four-year, $170 million contract extension in 2017 that will kick in next season. Washington is currently 11th in the East with a 13-23 record.

