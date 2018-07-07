Report: Jonas Jerebko Plans to Sign with the Warriors

by July 07, 2018
742

After being waived by the Jazz, forward Jonas Jerebko plans to sign a one-year deal with the Warriors, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Jerebko, 31, averaged 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds and shot 41 percent from three last season.

RELATED
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker

  
