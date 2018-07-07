Report: Jonas Jerebko Plans to Sign with the Warriors

After being waived by the Jazz, forward Jonas Jerebko plans to sign a one-year deal with the Warriors, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Forward Jonas Jerebko plans to sign with the Golden State Warriors upon clearing waivers on Monday, league sources tell ESPN. Jerebko has a $4.2M salary that would need to be guaranteed if he’s claimed. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2018

Jerebko, 31, averaged 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds and shot 41 percent from three last season.

RELATED

2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker