Report: JR Smith Considered Time Away from Cavs Over Playing Time

by October 31, 2018
1,242

JR Smith is unhappy with his diminishing playing time in Cleveland, and reportedly considered taking time away from the team.

Smith, 33, was listed as a “DNP-CD” as the Cavs picked up their first win of the season Tuesday night.

Larry Drew, meanwhile, is “very disappointed” that his contractual situation remains in limbo after he took over coaching duties for Tyronn Lue this week.

Per ESPN:

Drew said he was told the Cavs might bring in a new head coach from the outside, but the team has not yet been aggressive in hiring one, sources said. Drew, who is one of the league’s highest-paid assistants at nearly $1 million this season, is seeking an adjustment to his contract that would guarantee him additional money in return for assuming the interim job. His deal is up in July.

“There are no updates, which I’m very disappointed about,” Drew said Tuesday. “I’m going to be professional and I’m going to do my job. It’s been close to 72 hours.”

While that situation plays out, the Cavs had to manage another issue on the team Tuesday with veteran guard JR Smith. For the second time this season, Smith was informed he would be removed from the rotation and not receive guaranteed playing time, sources said. Smith was upset by the news and considered taking some time away from the team, sources said. Smith decided to stay for the time being, but he didn’t play in Tuesday night’s 136-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Two games into the season, Smith and [Kyle] Korver were told they would be out of the rotation, sources said. Then-coach Ty Lue reversed that decision and elected to reinsert them into the lineup. The team lost its next three games, and Lue was fired.

Related
Report: Cavs Players ‘Pissed’ Over Tyronn Lue Firing

    
You Might Also Like
Style

Fits of the Week: Russell Westbrook is Making Overalls Cool Again 🌊

2 days ago
3,987
NBA

Report: Kevin Love Could Miss More Than a Month with Toe Injury

2 days ago
566
NBA

Report: Cavs Players ‘Pissed’ Over Tyronn Lue Firing

2 days ago
11,467
NBA

Tyronn Lue: ‘Kind of Weird’ to See LeBron James in a Lakers Jersey

2 weeks ago
5,427
larry nance jr 45 million
NBA

Larry Nance Jr, Cavs Agree To 4-Year, $40+ Million Extension 💰

2 weeks ago
1,304
NBA

Kobe Bryant Told Jeanie Buss to Clean House in LeBron James Pursuit

3 weeks ago
14,849
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: JR Smith Considered Time Away from Cavs Over Playing Time

2 hours ago
1,242

Russell Westbrook Says He Put Patrick Beverley to Sleep

3 hours ago
2,148

‘We’re Playing Like Crap’: Mike D’Antoni Says Houston Lost Its Swagger

4 hours ago
762

Kyrie Irving Responds to ‘Overweight’ Criticism With Breakout Performance

4 hours ago
2,717
kawhi leonard raptors post up

Post Up: Kawhi-Led Raptors Looking Like Title Contenders

10 hours ago
4,108