Report: JR Smith Will No Longer Actively Be With the Cavaliers

by November 20, 2018
758

JR Smith will no longer actively be with the Cavaliers and is working with the team on a trade, according Joe Vardon of The Athletic. The breakup is reportedly “amicable” and no buyout is currently being negotiated:

Smith, 33, has been open about his desire to be moved. He recently admitted to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic that Cleveland (2-13) is tanking.

“I don’t think the goal is to win,” Smith said. “The goal isn’t to go out there and try to get as many wins as you can. I think the goal is to develop and lose to get lottery picks. I think that was always the plan.”

