Report: JR Smith Will No Longer Actively Be With the Cavaliers

JR Smith will no longer actively be with the Cavaliers and is working with the team on a trade, according Joe Vardon of The Athletic. The breakup is reportedly “amicable” and no buyout is currently being negotiated:

JR Smith will no longer be actively with the Cavs, a league source tells me. He is working with the team to trade him, and in the meantime will work out on his own — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) November 20, 2018

The breakup is ‘amicable,’ the source said, and the two sides are not working on a buyout at this time https://t.co/MF6zcKc2Wk — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) November 20, 2018

Smith, 33, has been open about his desire to be moved. He recently admitted to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic that Cleveland (2-13) is tanking.

“I don’t think the goal is to win,” Smith said. “The goal isn’t to go out there and try to get as many wins as you can. I think the goal is to develop and lose to get lottery picks. I think that was always the plan.”

