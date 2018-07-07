Report: Jusuf Nurkic Agrees to Four-Year, $48 Million Deal with Blazers

by July 07, 2018
169

Big man Jusuf Nurkic has agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract to remain with the Portland Trail Blazers, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Nurkic averaged 14.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game last season, helping the Blazers secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

RELATED
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker

 
