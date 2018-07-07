Report: Jusuf Nurkic Agrees to Four-Year, $48 Million Deal with Blazers

Big man Jusuf Nurkic has agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract to remain with the Portland Trail Blazers, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Restricted free agent center Jusuf Nurkic has agreed to a 4-year, $48M deal to stay with Portland, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2018

Deal includes partial guarantee in 4th year, source says. https://t.co/p5tUmxnhGD — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2018

Nurkic averaged 14.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game last season, helping the Blazers secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

