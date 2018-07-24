Report: T-Wolves Expect Karl-Anthony Towns to Ink Extension

by July 24, 2018
293

Karl-Anthony Towns is reportedly expected to sign a contract extension by Minnesota’s braintrust.

Despite some reported drama with head coach Tom Thibodeau and star teammate Jimmy Butler, the Timberwolves appear confident that KAT will agree to a deal.

Towns, 22, is eligible for a five-year, $188 million pact.

Per The Athletic:

Everyone in the organization expects Towns to sign the extension. No rookie has passed up this much money before and Towns doesn’t figure to be the first.

While he has not provided specifics on what he wants to discuss, one would think Tom Thibodeau’s decision to fire Legarza, a close confidante of KAT’s during his first three NBA seasons, would probably be on that list.

Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘Lot of Things’ to Discuss With T-Wolves

   
