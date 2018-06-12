Report: Kawhi Leonard ’96, 97 Percent’ Healed from Quad Injury

Kawhi Leonard is reportedly close to feeling 100 percent healthy as his lengthy rehab from a quad injury continues.
Leonard and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich are expected to meet in the coming days as both sides look to move past a season-long rift.
And so, Popovich and Kawhi expected to meet soon – possibly this week – to discuss things. Meanwhile, #Spurs want Kyle Anderson back.. expected to give submit his $4.7M qualifying offer this month to make him a restricted FA https://t.co/xWE0YLAD5z
— Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) June 11, 2018
San Antonio can offer the 26-year-old two-time NBA All-Star a five-year, $219 million supermax contract extension this summer.
Per The Express-News:
With the NBA Draft approaching, the Spurs are attempting to settle in-house business first, starting with Leonard. League sources tell the Express-News head coach Gregg Popovich and Leonard are trying to schedule a meeting, possibly this week, to discuss any issues or concerns Leonard may have, and hopefully come to a decision on offering Leonard the five-year, $219 million supermax extension he is eligible to receive.
Leonard, who is still rehabbing from his quad injury, is close to feeling 100 percent – “He’s at 96, 97 percent,” a source told the Express-News – and anticipates being ready for the start training camp in September.