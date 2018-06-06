Report: Kawhi Leonard and Gregg Popovich to Meet Prior to NBA Draft

by June 06, 2018
679

Kawhi Leonard and Gregg Popovich‘s long-awaited tête-à-tête is expected to take place prior to this month’s NBA Draft.

San Antonio is said to be uninterested in any sort of trade chatter for Leonard.

The Spurs are reportedly eyeing an athletic wing in the upcoming Draft.

Per The Express-News:

The Spurs possess their first top 19 pick since selecting Tim Duncan first overall in 1997. At No. 18, San Antonio is projected by most places to take a wing.

But if San Antonio does not offer Kawhi Leonard the supermax contract extension this summer, its strategy should change. For instance, the Spurs might decide to trade the small forward for more assets — like higher draft picks.

Leonard is eligible to receive a five-year, $219 million extension from the Spurs this summer. The small forward played just nine games this season, battling quadricep tendinopathy.

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Mo Bamba Posts Sprint Time Faster Than John Wall, Russell Westbrook ⚡️

1 day ago
24,793
kawhi leonard danny green
NBA

Kawhi Told Danny Green He Wants To Remain in San Antonio

2 weeks ago
14,854
SLAMTV

LiAngelo Ball Shows Off BOUNCE in Front of NBA Scouts ⬆️

2 weeks ago
3,850
NBA

Trae Young: Sixers ‘Interested in Me’

2 weeks ago
2,612
NBA

Report: Spurs Hope To Offer Kawhi Leonard $219 Million Supermax

2 weeks ago
3,999
NBA

Report: Clippers Considering Trading Up In Draft For Michael Porter Jr.

2 weeks ago
4,900
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
paul george rockets

Report: Rockets Will Be ‘Aggressive’ in Paul George Free Agency

1 hour ago
309

Report: Kawhi Leonard and Gregg Popovich to Meet Prior to NBA Draft

1 hour ago
679
bryan colangelo sixers ownership

Report: Sixers Ownership Met To Discuss Colangelo’s Future

2 hours ago
202
draymond bogut defender

Draymond: ‘I Wouldn’t Be Half the Defender’ without Bogut

3 hours ago
1,727

Kendrick Perkins: Stephen Curry ‘Might Want to Pick Another Battle’

6 hours ago
5,103