Report: Kawhi Leonard and Gregg Popovich to Meet Prior to NBA Draft

Kawhi Leonard and Gregg Popovich‘s long-awaited tête-à-tête is expected to take place prior to this month’s NBA Draft.

San Antonio is said to be uninterested in any sort of trade chatter for Leonard.

Woj says Gregg Popovich and Kawhi Leonard will sit down to talk between now and the 2018 NBA draft. He says a lot of teams would love to get involved in trade talks for Kawhi but the Spurs are not entertaining offers right now. pic.twitter.com/cZW0SjLZNw — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) June 6, 2018

Woj: The Spurs want to continue building around Kawhi Leonard. Gregg Popovich will sit down with Leonard sometime between now and the draft on June 21 to determine if the relationship can be repaired. — Sagar Trika (@BlazersBySagar) June 5, 2018

The Spurs are reportedly eyeing an athletic wing in the upcoming Draft.

So word is… #Spurs are eyeing an athletic wing in the upcoming #NBA draft. We’ll see how that goes … — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) June 3, 2018

Per The Express-News: