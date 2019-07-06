Report: Kawhi Leonard Recruited Paul George Once Kevin Durant Turned Him Down

Kawhi Leonard reportedly wanted to pair up with Kevin Durant in L.A., but once KD confirmed he was headed to Brooklyn instead, Leonard began recruiting Paul George.

In this age of unprecedented player-to-player recruiting, Kawhi stole LeBron’s Lakers script – and flipped it.

On the creation of these Clippers and why some find this trend so troubling.

“Kawhi recruited the hell out of (Paul George),” one source said.https://t.co/oitckBLuYB — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 6, 2019

Improbably, Kawhi and PG are now going be Clippers teammates.

Much will be made of the Lakers and Raptors end of this. But as of about 2 hours before Leonard chose the Clippers Friday night, his camp was asking the Lakers to delay the AD trade until Sat/Sun, sources tell ESPN. No reason given. Just a condition. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 6, 2019

The Lakers, meanwhile, were left stunned by the chain of events in this wildest of free agency periods.

Lakers contingent is upset Kawhi Leonard chose the Clippers obviously but more shocked the Thunder paved the way with the Paul George trade. Completely blindsided by that. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 6, 2019

Per ESPN:

Durant was flattered and more than a little stunned, according to sources close to the situation. He didn’t know Leonard that well, so getting a recruiting call like that made a real impression. Leonard’s ambition in trying to recruit Durant to the Clippers suggested he was serious about joining LA in free agency. But it also suggested that they needed to get him another star. After the Clippers met with Leonard for approximately three hours at head coach Doc Rivers’ house in Malibu on Monday night, both sides went to work to make that happen. At the same time he was meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors this week, Leonard was meeting, calling and texting with George, trying to convince him to find a way out of Oklahoma City. Still, Leonard’s recruiting efforts caught George by surprise. Said one source close to George, “For a quiet guy, he’s a hell of a recruiter.”

Related Report: Toronto, OKC Discussed a Trade for Russell Westbrook and Paul George